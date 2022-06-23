Cubs Coach Chris Young OK After Medical Situation During Game

Cubs coach Young OK after medical situation during game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young became lightheaded during Thursday's game against the Pirates, manager David Ross told reporters in Pittsburgh, leading to a delay in the game.

Play halted for several minutes in the bottom of the first inning as two Cubs trainers and one Pirates trainers went out to the bullpen.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ross said Young was checked out at a hospital and is going to be alright.

That was the delay the first inning. Ross commended the umpires, Pirates for their patience and help. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 23, 2022

"I appreciate the umpires’ patience," Ross told reporters postgame, as aired on Marquee Network. "The Pirates were extremely patient, sent their medical staff out there.

"Got [Young] to the hospital, got him checked out. He’s going to be alright."

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.