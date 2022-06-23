Cubs Coach Chris Young OK After Medical Situation During Game

By Tim Stebbins

Cubs coach Young OK after medical situation during game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young became lightheaded during Thursday's game against the Pirates, manager David Ross told reporters in Pittsburgh, leading to a delay in the game.

Play halted for several minutes in the bottom of the first inning as two Cubs trainers and one Pirates trainers went out to the bullpen.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

 Ross said Young was checked out at a hospital and is going to be alright.

"I appreciate the umpires’ patience," Ross told reporters postgame, as aired on Marquee Network. "The Pirates were extremely patient, sent their medical staff out there.

"Got [Young] to the hospital, got him checked out. He’s going to be alright."

Local

chicago rainfall 34 mins ago

Parts of Chicago Area Dealing With Drought Conditions Amid Above-Average Temps, Lack of Rain

at-home covid tests 59 mins ago

More People Testing Negative for COVID Before Eventually Testing Positive, Top Doc Says. Here's Why

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!

 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us