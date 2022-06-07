CTA's ‘Pride Train' Returns to The Red Line in Honor of Pride Month

As part of a celebrating the month of June as Pride Month, the Chicago Transit Authority on Monday announced the return of the its Pride Train.

"Chicago is proud to be home to a thriving and vibrant LGBTQ+ community," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a press release Monday. "The Pride Train is a reminder to residents and visitors alike that our LGBTQ+ sibling are not only welcome here in Chicago, but celebrated."

The train's rail car design this year features both the "Philly Flag" -- which adds a black and brown stripe to the traditional six-color Pride Flag -- and the light blue, pink and white Transgender Flag.

Both flags are seen as a more inclusive expression of the traditional Pride Flag, the release states.

The 2022 Pride Trail will run on the Red line through the fall.