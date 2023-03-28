CTA Worker Accused of Beating, Fatally Tossing Man Down Stairs of Blue Line Subway Station

A CTA worker is accused of brutally beating a man and tossing him down the stairs of a downtown subway station, where he was found by police and later pronounced dead.

Emmett Richardson, 39, faces felony counts of aggravated battery in connection to the attack early Saturday at the LaSalle Street Blue Line station at 150 W. Congress Parkway, Chicago police said.

The victim of the attack, a 54-year-old man who has not been identified, was found unconscious about 4 a.m. on a stairwell landing at the station, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

Richardson initially tried to drag the man out of the station, but apparently lost his grip and fell against the station’s turnstiles, a source said. Richardson then beat the man and tossed him down flights of stairs.

After dragging him up and down the stairs, Richardson left the man inside the station where he was found by police, the source said. Officers didn’t realize the man had been attacked until they reviewed surveillance footage.

Results of an autopsy conducted Sunday were still pending, according to Brittany Hill, a spokeswoman for the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The ultimate determination could warrant additional charges.

CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said Richardson “has been removed from service without pay pending further investigation and disciplinary action,” calling the allegations “absolutely reprehensible.”

“I am appalled by this person’s behavior, which not only is completely contrary to CTA policies but also showed a stunning lack of humanity,” Carter said in a statement. “His actions are an insult to the thousands of hardworking and dedicated men and women who serve CTA customers every day.”

Richardson was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in the Douglas neighborhood, where he lives. He’s expected in bond court on Tuesday, police said.

A year ago, another CTA employee was charged with repeatedly shooting an intoxicated man after being knocked down during an argument at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line stop.

Sylvester Adams, 54, has been indicted on felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the March 26, 2022, shooting, which was captured on cellphone video that spread on social media. Adams has pleaded not guilty and remains held at the Cook County Jail, records show.

The victim, Jermey Begay, sued Adams and the CTA in Cook County court on Monday, saying he was left with “permanent scars over his body” as a result of the shooting and subsequent surgeries. That includes “a large wide zipper scar that runs from his chest to below his belly button.”

The seven-count suit alleges assault, battery, inadequate security and negligent hiring, retention and training. Adams is seeking at least $50,000 in damages, according to the complaint.

The first court date was set for June 1.