CTA

CTA train service interrupted in River North after ‘defective equipment' leads to smoke

Trains were halted for at least an hour because of the equipment issues

CTA

Trains on multiple CTA lines were halted in Chicago’s River North neighborhood Thursday afternoon due to “defective equipment,” the agency said.

According to a press release, service on the Brown and Purple lines was halted near the Chicago stop in River North after a report of “defective equipment.”

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

Officials say that the equipment issue led to some riders seeing and smelling smoke, which halted service on both lines for at least one hour.

Service is slowly resuming as of 7:30 p.m., but there could be residual delays because of the issues, according to officials.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the smoke.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

CTA
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us