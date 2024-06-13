CTA train service interrupted in River North after ‘defective equipment' leads to smoke

Trains on multiple CTA lines were halted in Chicago’s River North neighborhood Thursday afternoon due to “defective equipment,” the agency said.

According to a press release, service on the Brown and Purple lines was halted near the Chicago stop in River North after a report of “defective equipment.”

Officials say that the equipment issue led to some riders seeing and smelling smoke, which halted service on both lines for at least one hour.

Service is slowly resuming as of 7:30 p.m., but there could be residual delays because of the issues, according to officials.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the smoke.