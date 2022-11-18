CTA, Metra Release Holiday Train Schedules. Here's Where and When You'll Be Able to Hop on Board

Festive trains will soon be seen across Chicago and the suburbs, spreading some holiday cheer all throughout the season.

The Allstate CTA Holiday Train will leave the station Nov. 25, embarking on a journey all across the city. Featuring numerous sparkling lights and LED signs, the train will transports some very special passengers: Santa and his reindeer.

If you're not in the city, but also wanting to see a holiday-themed train, Metra is offering one too. Holiday train rides will take place on Metra's Electric Line on three Saturdays - Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Both Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will accompany riders to downtown Chicago where they'll encounter a "winter wonderland" at Millennium Station, according to the transit agency.

If you're looking to plan ahead, here are both holiday train schedules:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

CTA Holiday Train Schedule:

Nov. 25: Green Line

Green Line Nov. 26: Green Line

Green Line Nov. 29: Green Line

Green Line Nov. 30: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 1: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 2: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 3: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 6: Red Line

Red Line Dec. 7: Purple Line

Purple Line Dec. 8: Red Line

Red Line Dec. 9: Purple Line

Purple Line Dec. 10: Red Line

Red Line Dec. 13: Pink Line

Pink Line Dec. 14: Pink Line

Pink Line Dec. 15: Blue Line

Blue Line Dec. 16: Blue Line

Blue Line Dec. 17: Blue Line

Blue Line Dec. 19: Yellow Line

Metra Holiday Train Schedule:

Inbound

University Park 11:00 a.m. Richton Park 11:03 a.m 211th Street 11:08 a.m. Flossmoor 11:13 a.m Homewood 11:15 a.m. Calumet 11:17 a.m. Harvey 11:22 a.m 115th/Kensington 11:32 a.m. 55th/56th/57th 11:42 a.m. 51st/53rd 11:44 a.m Museum Campus 11:53 a.m Millennium Station 11:58 a.m

Outbound