CTA, Metra Release Holiday Train Schedules. Here's Where and When You'll Be Able to Hop on Board

Festive trains will soon be seen across Chicago and the suburbs, spreading some holiday cheer all throughout the season.
The Allstate CTA Holiday Train will leave the station Nov. 25, embarking on a journey all across the city. Featuring numerous sparkling lights and LED signs, the train will transports some very special passengers: Santa and his reindeer.
If you're not in the city, but also wanting to see a holiday-themed train, Metra is offering one too. Holiday train rides will take place on Metra's Electric Line on three Saturdays - Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Both Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will accompany riders to downtown Chicago where they'll encounter a "winter wonderland" at Millennium Station, according to the transit agency.
If you're looking to plan ahead, here are both holiday train schedules:
CTA Holiday Train Schedule:
- Nov. 25: Green Line
- Nov. 26: Green Line
- Nov. 29: Green Line
- Nov. 30: Orange, Brown Lines
- Dec. 1: Orange, Brown Lines
- Dec. 2: Orange, Brown Lines
- Dec. 3: Orange, Brown Lines
- Dec. 6: Red Line
- Dec. 7: Purple Line
- Dec. 8: Red Line
- Dec. 9: Purple Line
- Dec. 10: Red Line
- Dec. 13: Pink Line
- Dec. 14: Pink Line
- Dec. 15: Blue Line
- Dec. 16: Blue Line
- Dec. 17: Blue Line
- Dec. 19: Yellow Line
Metra Holiday Train Schedule:
Inbound
|University Park
|11:00 a.m.
|Richton Park
|11:03 a.m
|211th Street
|11:08 a.m.
|Flossmoor
|11:13 a.m
|Homewood
|11:15 a.m.
|Calumet
|11:17 a.m.
|Harvey
|11:22 a.m
|115th/Kensington
|11:32 a.m.
|55th/56th/57th
|11:42 a.m.
|51st/53rd
|11:44 a.m
|Museum Campus
|11:53 a.m
|Millennium Station
|11:58 a.m
Outbound
|Millennium
|2:15 p.m.
|Museum Campus
|2:20 p.m.
|51st/53rd
|2:29 p.m.
|55th/56th/57th
|2:31 p.m.
|115th/Kensington
|2:41 p.m.
|Harvey
|2:50 p.m.
|Calumet
|2:55 p.m.
|Homewood
|2:57 p.m.
|Flossmoor
|2:59 p.m.
|211th Street
|3:03 p.m.
|Richton Park
|3:08 p.m.
|University Park
|3:15 p.m.