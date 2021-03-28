CTA

CTA Increases Capacity Limits on Buses and Trains

By Lexi Sutter

With the demand growing for public transportation as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Chicago Transit Authority on Sunday increased capacity on buses and trains.

Capacity on standard buses has increased from 15 to 20 individuals, while capacity on larger buses and rail cars has gone up from 22 to 33 people, the agency said in a news release.

"It still isn’t as packed as it normally is," rider Savannah Parker said Sunday when asked about the capacity adjustments. "There is still space to sit down.

CTA's changes align with the reopening framework laid out by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and are similar to steps taken in other large cities across the country.

The agency's mask requirement, as well as social distancing guidelines, remain in place.

On Sunday, NBC 5 talked to people who welcomed the change, signaling that brighter times are ahead.

"I am still trying to be pretty cautious about being distant, but I’m not as scared as I was initially, because of the progression," Parker said.

The CTA says Sunday marked the first time capacity limits were adjusted since the beginning of the pandemic. The agency plans to revisit the limits as "more reopening activities occur and customers gain additional comfort riding transit."

