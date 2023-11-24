chicago news

CTA holiday train returns to Chicago stops Friday. Here's the full schedule

Here's hot the catch the 2023 CTA holiday train in action

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago's CTA is about to get festive.

Friday, Nov. 24 marks the kick-off to the 2023 Chicago Transit Authority holiday train, with the agency announced. The wintertime staple first began on the Blue Line in 1992 with an out-of-service train that delivered food to charities. The CTA holiday bus followed in 2014, as the agency transformed a 60-foot bus "into a winter wonderland to say 'thank you' to customers and bring added cheer during the holiday season."

This year, photos with Santa will return to both the holiday train and bus on designated days and times. A CTA employee will take the images using your preferred device, but the photos will be on a first-come, first-served basis and one photo will be allowed per family or groups.

While the train and bus do operate on a schedule for riders, they can fill up quickly.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

For those hoping to get on, the CTA offers the following tips:

  • Plan ahead and allow extra travel time. You can also track the whereabouts of Santa using CTA Train Tracker, which will indicate the Holiday Train with a candy cane, or by using the dedicated holiday bus tracker.
     
  • Travel light: With many families making the train a part of their holiday traditions, small collapsible strollers are encouraged so that you and others have an opportunity to board the train.
     
  • Boarding: The train/bus will become more crowded as it travels down its route; therefore, we recommend customers consider the following:
    • Board at a station/stop close to the beginning of the route. Unlike other in-service trains/buses, many people who board the train or bus often stay on board until it reaches the end of its route—and will then take it back home if it is scheduled to make a return trip.
    • Train (Only): Railcars toward the front or back of the train will be less crowded compared to those immediately adjacent to Santa’s sleigh.
       
  • Taking photos: When taking photos while the train or bus are in service, we recommend the following:
    • Train: If you are planning to ride the train, board the train first and then plan to take photos of Santa or the train when exiting at your destination—don't miss your opportunity to board the train!
    • Bus: Riders who wish to take photos with Santa on board the bus are encouraged to do so only when the vehicle is stopped and ideally just before exiting through the rear doors.  

See the full schedules for the CTA holiday train and bus below: (Photo opps with Santa are noted using the camera emoji)

2023 Allstate CTA Holiday Train schedule
All times pm
Green Line & Orange LineFri 11/24Departing:
Midway toward Loop, then Harlem/Lake at 3:07
Harlem/Lake to Cottage Grove at 4:31
Cottage Grove toward Loop, then Midway at 5:51
Green Line
& Photos with Santa		Sat 11/25 📷Departing:
Harlem/Lake to Ashland/63rd at 2:11
Cottage Grove to Harlem/Lake at 3:30
Green Line & Orange LineTue 11/28Departing:
Midway toward Loop, then Harlem/Lake at 4:01
Harlem/Lake to Ashland/63rd at 5:31
Ashland/63rd toward Loop, then Midway at 7:06
Orange Line & Brown LineWed 11/29Departing:
Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 3:07
Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 4:41
Orange Line & Brown LineThu 11/30Departing:
Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 3:53
Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 5:28
Orange Line & Brown LineFri 12/1Departing:
Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 3:07
Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 4:41
Orange Line & Brown Line
& Photos with Santa		Sat 12/2 📷Departing:
Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 12:53
Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 4:01
Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 6:39
Red LineTue 12/5Departing:
Howard to 95th/Dan Ryan at 2:43
95th/Dan Ryan to Howard at 4:19
Purple LineWed 12/6Departing:
Howard to Linden at 3:15
Linden to Loop, via express, at 3:50
Loop (from Clark/Lake) to Linden at 4:38
Linden to Howard at 6:00
Red LineThu 12/7Departing:
Howard to 95th/Dan Ryan at 3:13
95th/Dan Ryan to Howard at 4:46
Purple LineFri 12/8Departing:
Howard to Linden at 3:45
Linden to Loop, via express, at 4:20
Loop (from Clark/Lake) to Linden at 5:07
Linden to Howard at 6:20
Red Line & Purple Line
& Photos with Santa		Sat 12/9 📷Departing:
Howard to 95th/Dan Ryan at 12:16
95th/Dan Ryan to Howard at 3:01
Howard to Linden at 4:16
Linden to Howard at 6:31
Pink LineTue 12/12Departing:
54th/Cermak to Loop at 2:43
Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 3:10
54th/Cermak to Loop at 4:16
Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 4:43
Pink LineWed 12/13Departing:
54th/Cermak to Loop at 3:06
Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 3:33
54th/Cermak to Loop at 4:44
Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 5:11
Blue Line Thu 12/14Departing:
O'Hare to Forest Park at 3:13
Forest Park to O'Hare at 4:57
Blue Line Fri 12/15Departing:
O'Hare to Forest Park at 4:13
Forest Park to O'Hare at 6:02
Blue Line 
& Photos with Santa		Sat 12/16 📷Departing:
Illinois Medical District to Forest Park at 3:52
Forest Park to O'Hare at 3:53
Yellow Line Skokie Swift BirdThu 12/21All trains on Yellow Line will be 2-car Holiday Trains for service departing:
Howard from 3:08 until 6:53
Dempster-Skokie from 3:22 until 7:07
2023 Allstate CTA Holiday Bus schedule
RouteDate in serviceDeparture times  
#56 Milwaukee
 		Tue 11/28Approx. 11:50a until 5p
Wed 11/29 📷Approx. 1:00p until 8:15pPhotos at Jefferson Park 4:00p-5:10p
#91 Austin/
#92 Foster		Thu 11/30Approx. 12p until 5p
#22 ClarkFri 12/1Approx. 12:45p until 8p
#22 Clark
#97 Skokie		Sat 12/2 📷Approx.12:30p until 7pPhotos at Old Orchard 1:30p-2:30p
#74 FullertonTue 12/5Approx. 12:10p until 6:30p
#66 ChicagoWed 12/6 📷Approx. 11:45a until 7:00pPhotos at Navy Pier 4:20p-5:15p
Thu 12/7Approx. 12:20p until 7:30p
#126 JacksonFri 12/8 📷Approx. 12:20p until 7:05pPhotos at Jackson/Austin 3:00p-4:00p
#12 RooseveltSat 12/9 📷Approx. 12:15p until 7:45pPhotos at Harrison/Central 2:30p-3:30p
#62 ArcherTue 12/12 📷Approx. 12:15p until 6:00pPhotos at Midway 1:45p-2:45p
#49 Western#X49 Western Exp.Wed 12/13Approx. 12:30p until 5:10p
Thu 12/14 📷Approx. 12:20p until 8:40pPhotos at 79th/Western 4:20p-5:15p
#3 King DriveFri 12/15Approx. 12:20p until 8:15p
#79 79thSat 12/16 📷Approx. 12:10p until 5pPhotos at Ford City 4:00p-5:00p
#28 Stony IslandTue 12/19 📷Approx. 12:40p until 6:50pPhotos at Union Station Bus Terminal 4:30p-5:30p
#J14 Jeffrey JumpWed 12/20Approx. 11:45a until 7:00p
#6 Jackson ParkThu 12/21 📷Approx. 11:45a until 6:30pPhotos at Wacker/Stetson 1:05p-2:05p
#29 StateFri 12/22Approx. 12:20p until 8:05p
Sat 12/23 📷Approx. 12:15p until 7:30pPhotos at Navy Pier 1:50p-2:50p

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us