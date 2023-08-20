CTA Forest Park Blue Line branch project enters next phase

The Chicago Transit Authority says that the reconstruction project on the Forest Park branch of the Blue Line is proceeding according to plan, and will enter a new phase beginning Sunday night.

According to a press release, trains on the Blue Line will begin restoring service to the Clinton and UIC-Halsted stations, representing a step forward in the project.

Trains will operate between O’Hare International Airport and the UIC-Halsted stop, and between the Illinois Medical District and Forest Park beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday.

No trains will operate between UIC-Halsted and IMD during the second portion of the project. The Racine station also remains closed, according to CTA officials.

Free shuttle bus service will operate between UIC-Halsted and IMD, and other transit routes on buses and other train lines remains in effect.

A three-mile stretch of track, along with the drainage system beneath it, was restored between UIC-Halsted and LaSalle as part of the first portion of the project.

Crews will continue rebuilding track between IMD and UIC-Halsted in coming weeks, with a targeted completion date in October.

The Loomis Street auxiliary entrance at Racine will reopen at that time, while the main entrance will remain closed until late 2024, according to current scheduling. This part of the project will transform the station and make it more accessible, according to officials.

More information on reduced fares, as well as using Green and Pink Line service to bypass the gaps in the Blue Line, is available on the CTA’s website and the Ventra app.