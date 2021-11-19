CTA Bus Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into Pilsen KFC, Police Say

A CTA bus driver crashed into a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood Friday night after losing control of the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said a man was operating the CTA bus when he experienced a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a KFC, located in the 1100 block of South Western Avenue, at approximately 7:17 p.m.

The man was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

No injures have been reported and no citations have been issued.

Officials did not provide further information at his time.