Pilsen

CTA Bus Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into Pilsen KFC, Police Say

A CTA bus driver crashed into a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood Friday night after losing control of the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said a man was operating the CTA bus when he experienced a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a KFC, located in the 1100 block of South Western Avenue, at approximately 7:17 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The man was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

No injures have been reported and no citations have been issued.

Local

Coronavirus Illinois Vaccinations 30 mins ago

Coronavirus in Illinois: 28,280 New Cases, 150 Deaths, 434K Vaccinations in Past Week

Kyle Rittenhouse 1 hour ago

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Silence After Not Guilty Verdict

Officials did not provide further information at his time.

This article tagged under:

Pilsen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us