Crash That Killed 3 Women in Morgan Park Remains Under Investigation

What contributed to a New Year's Day crash that claimed the lives of three women in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood remains under investigation as relatives remember the women as loving and God-fearing.

Ruby Johnson; her cousin, Cassandra Johnson; and Cassandra's mother, Carrie Johnson, were heading home from a family get-together at about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday when police said they struck a vehicle turning left onto 112th Place.

Two of the women were rushed to Roseland Hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said, and a third woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn were she also died.

"That's three family members in one," said Dajari Brewer, Carrie Johnson's nephew. "They don't do nothing to nobody. They all good people."

Four people in the other vehicle were injured, including a 3-year-old girl who was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she is in stable condition.

Chicago police said they are still investigating what contributed to the crash.

Brewer said his cousins, Ruby and Cassandra Johnson, graduated from Morgan Park High School and Ruby worked at a clothing store. Earlier in the day, Ruby Johnson posted a photo of her 1920s-themed party costume.

"She was loving. She was kind. She helped people," Brewer said.

Cassandra Johnson braided hair, he said, and according to family members, Carrie Johnson drove a bus for the CTA.

"A God-fearing woman," he said of Carrie Johnson. "Every time I come over, she made me drink the holy oil."