3 Dead, at Least 4 Injured in Morgan Park Crash: Police

Three people were killed and four others injured, including a 3-year-old girl, in a vehicle crash Wednesday in Morgan Park on the South Side.

About 11:15 p.m., a 2012 Nissan hatchback traveling east on 112th Place crashed into a 2013 black Nissan SUV in the 1400 block of West 112th Place, after it failed to stop at a red light as it tried to turn left, Chicago police said.

Two female passengers of the hatchback, 28 and 30, were rushed to Roseland Hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said. A third passenger, a 56-year-old woman, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn were she also died.

A 3-year-old girl in the SUV was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was stabilized, police said.

Two women in the SUV, 61 and 20, were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were stabilized, police said. A second 61-year-old woman passenger of the SUV was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was also stabilized.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

