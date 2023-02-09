CPD's Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan Leaving the Force, Sources Say

The Chicago Police Department's chief of detectives, Brendan Deenihan, is leaving the department and the force, multiple sources told NBC 5.

Deenihan will be transitioning to a job in the private sector, the sources said.

Deenihan has spent 26 years with the Chicago Police Department, including at one point as the commander of internal affairs. He joined the force in 1997 and was named the chief of the detectives division in 2020.

An official announcement on his departure is expected Thursday.

One alderman who spoke to NBC Chicago about Deenihan's move said, "we are losing one of the good ones."