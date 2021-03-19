CPD Seeking ‘Person Of Interest' in Reilly Attack

Chicago Police say they have identified a "person of interest" in connection with an assault on 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly on Feb. 18.

Reilly said he had just left Boss Bar in the 400 block of North Clark Street when men in the middle of the street began yelling unintelligibly. The alderman told Block Club Chicago he was "bum rushed" by one of the men who forced him to the ground and began punching him. He said a second man began kicking him.

Reilly said a bouncer from the bar pulled the men off of him and they ran away.

Chicago Police spokesman Karie James said police have identified a person of interest in connection with the purported attack and hope to have that person in custody soon.

Police reportedly held a lineup with witnesses, but it wasn't clear whether that lineup was conducted with an actual suspect, or by having witnesses examine photos.

Reilly said he was not seriously injured in the assault, and did not notify police.