Brendan Reilly

CPD Seeking ‘Person Of Interest' in Reilly Attack

The 42nd Ward Chicago alderman said he was assaulted outside a Clark Street bar last month.

By Phil Rogers

Yellow police line tape on a grayish background
Getty Images

Chicago Police say they have identified a "person of interest" in connection with an assault on 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly on Feb. 18.

Reilly said he had just left Boss Bar in the 400 block of North Clark Street when men in the middle of the street began yelling unintelligibly. The alderman told Block Club Chicago he was "bum rushed" by one of the men who forced him to the ground and began punching him. He said a second man began kicking him.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Reilly said a bouncer from the bar pulled the men off of him and they ran away.

Local

ZION 17 mins ago

Man Dies Following Crash With Lake County Plow Truck in Zion

Chicago Coronavirus 49 mins ago

The Second City to Reopen This Spring as Tickets Go on Sale Next Week

Chicago Police spokesman Karie James said police have identified a person of interest in connection with the purported attack and hope to have that person in custody soon.

Police reportedly held a lineup with witnesses, but it wasn't clear whether that lineup was conducted with an actual suspect, or by having witnesses examine photos.

Reilly said he was not seriously injured in the assault, and did not notify police.

This article tagged under:

Brendan Reillyperson of interestBoss Bar
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us