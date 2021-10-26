CPD Releases Video Looking to Identify Suspects in Teen Wrestler's Fatal Shooting

Police have released new video footage showing three people wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old wrestler Melissa de la Garza.

Chicago police said detectives are looking to identify the three people seen in surveillance video in connection with de la Garza's killing, but further details weren't immediately released.

De la Garza, a graduate of Solorio High School, was sitting in a parked vehicle at approximately 8:29 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of South Avers when she was shot by an unidentified male offender, police said.

She sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was initially transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

Jose de la Garza, Melissa's devastated father, called her his "warrior princess."

"For someone to come and take that away for no reason, it doesn't make any sense," he said.

Melissa's older sister, Isabel, had just spoken to her by phone, and Melissa said she had just picked up a Halloween costume.

"She just seemed so happy in that FaceTime call and then said, 'Okay, I'll let you keep eating and okay, bye. I love you Isabel,' and that's the last time I was able to speak to my sister through a screen.”

Melissa recently graduated from Solorio High School where she was the only female wrestler. This school year, relatives say, the 18-year-old was headed to college at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to study her first love: art.

"She had a scholarship, and she was a wrestler at Solorio, took second place in state, just do everything the best way we've taught her," Melissa's father said.