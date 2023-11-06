CPD officer shot near Grand Crossing: CFD

Officials are responding after at least one police officer was shot near Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 7300 block of South Dante Avenue. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, CFD said.

CFD did not immediately provide an update on the officer's condition.

Another individual, a civilian, was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound in "extremely critical condition," a tweet from CFD said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A media briefing is expected to take place later Monday, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Communications and News Affairs said.

COPA, Chicago's Civilian Police Oversight Agency, also responded to the scene, a tweet from the agency said.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.