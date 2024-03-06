CPD investigating shooting at West Side gas station that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

Chicago Police are investigating a double-shooting at a BP gas station in Garfield Park that shut down the store and left a man dead and a woman wounded.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed and a 21-year-old woman was hit in the leg around 10:40am. The gas station, near the intersection of Sacramento Blvd and Fulton St., was filled with crime scene investigators combing for evidence.

Bullet fragments and more than 60 evidence markers could be seen near the gas pumps.

“It’s insanity, total insanity,” one neighbor walking by told NBC Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“You got kids out here just walking and bullets don’t have special stops,” said Demetrius Williams, who was catching a bus next to the gas station.

“I just feel sorry because there’s a lot of kids out here growing up and they’ve got to see this,” he said.

Chicago police have not made any arrests, but they said the shooter fled in a dark-colored vehicle after the drive-up shooting.

The gunfire marks the latest shooting near a gas station in the city. Last week, a mass shooting on the South Side killed two innocent bystanders after an argument erupted next to a busy gas station and convenience store.