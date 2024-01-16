CPD investigating armed robberies at liquor stores on northwest side

Chicago police are investigating after three liquor stores on the north and west sides were robbed at gunpoint Monday evening.

The first incident took place at 8:43 p.m. in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood, in the 2000 block of West Division, police said. According to officials, four armed males entered the liquor store and demanded money. One of the men punched an employee in the face, police said. The suspects then fled the scene in an an unknown direction.

Approximately 20 minutes later, at 9:03 p.m., at 1900 W. Fullerton, another liquor store was robbed by four armed men in a similar fashion, police said. In that incident, an employee was also punched in the face, police said.

20 minutes after that, four armed men entered a liquor store in the 2800 block of North Clybourn and demanded money. The suspects took money from a patron and then fled the business, police said.

Police did not indicate if the robberies were connected. No one was in custody.