CPD investigating armed robberies at 2 Chicago convenience stores

Chicago police are investigating after at least two convenience stores were robbed by a group of men overnight.

According to officials, the first incident occurred at 9:53 p.m. 5900 block of West Grand in the city's Belmont Central neighborhood.

Police said three men, armed with handguns, entered a convenience store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Shortly after that, at 11:16 p.m., in the Avondale neighborhood three armed men entered a convenience store in the 3200 block of West Diversey. According to police, the men robbed the clerk at gunpoint, and took an unknown amount of cash from the register, along with several cartons of cigarettes.

No injuries were reported in either incident, police said.

Police have not said if the robberies were related.

Both incidents remained under investigation, officials said.