Coyotes in Chicago

Coyote ‘Scared’ but Doing ‘Fine’ After Being Rescued From Monroe Harbor

Chicago fire and police crews were able to pull the coyote from the water and give it to the care of Animal Care and Control.

Coyote

A coyote is “scared” but doing “fine” after he was rescued Tuesday morning after falling into Lake Michigan at Monroe Harbor.

Firefighters and police were called for an animal in the water about 11:20 a.m. in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to police and fire department officials.

Crews were able to pull the coyote from the water and give it to the care of Animal Care and Control, according to fire department spokesman Larry Merritt.

“I just looked at him. He’s scared but he’s fine,” said Kelley Gandurski, executive director of Chicago Animal Care and Control.

Gandurski said the coyote was already pulled from the water before Animal Control arrived.

The coyote has been transported to an Animal Control facility, and is in the care of a rescue partner, she said.

