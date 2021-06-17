COVID Vaccines Come to “L” Stops Across Chicago, City Says

COVID-19 vaccination sites are expected to start popping up on Chicago's public busses and "L" stops to make vaccines more equitable to all areas of the city, health officials announced Thursday.
On Mondays and Fridays, the Chicago Department of Public Health and the Chicago Transit Authority will work together to bring coronavirus vaccines to areas of the city with lower vaccination rates.
From 3 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, vaccines will be available at the following "L" stops:
- 95th/Dan Ryan station: Red Line
- Belmont station: Blue Line
- 35th/Archer station: Orange Line
- 63rd/Ashland station: Green Line
- Kedzie station: Pink Line
From 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, vaccine will be available at the following "L" stops:
- 95th/Dan Ryan station: Red Line
- Belmont station: Blue Line
- 35th/Archer station: Orange Line
- 63rd/Ashland station: Green Line
- Kedzie station: Pink Line
All vaccines will also be available on the CTA mobile vaccination bus, named the Vaccination Station, which will be parked outside various "L" stations.
Officials reminded that any young people under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccination. CDPH added that all COVID vaccines are offered free of cost with no insurance required.
For a list of citywide vaccine events and pop-ups, click here.