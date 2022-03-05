COVID Transmission ‘High' in Kenosha and Racine Counties, CDC Recommends Masks

In line with updated metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 90% of Americans can safely go without masks in indoor public settings as of Thursday.

However, those in Wisconsin's Kenosha and Racine counties aren't included, as they're still advised to wear face coverings.

According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels, both Kenosha and Racine counties are listed as having high levels of COVID transmission. In those areas, people are advised to wear masks in public indoor spaces, including schools, and take additional precautions if at risk for severe illness.

The CDC last week changed mask guidance and announced a shift in metrics that leans less heavily on COVID-19 cases and gives more weight to hospitalizations and hospital capacity. The guidance is broken into three color-coded levels.

People in green and yellow counties, with low and medium COVID levels, respectively, do not need to wear masks. However, people in yellow counties who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID should consult with their physician about whether they should wear a mask or take other precautions.

The following six counties in Wisconsin are also said to be listed in the high transmission category: Barron, Forest, Iron, Oneida, Rusk and Vilas counties.

Six Illinois counties were listed as having high COVID transmission, but none are located in the Chicago area.

To learn more information about the situation in your community, you can find the CDC's map of community levels by county here.