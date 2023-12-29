COVID, flu and RSV: These key symptoms can help you tell the difference

Cases of COVID-19, RSV and influenza have climbed throughout the country in recent weeks, causing a heightened level of concern and an uptick in hospitalizations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 35 states were experiencing "high" levels of respiratory illness activity as of late December. Emergency room visits for the three illnesses combined rose 8.1% as of the week ending Dec. 23. Influenza saw the largest increase at 4.8%, while COVID-19 saw a 2.5% uptick and RSV reported just a 0.8% increase.

If you do start feeling sick, you're certainly not the only one.

But if you begin experiencing symptoms, like a cough or fever, how do you know which illness you've come down with?

All three illnesses - COVID, RSV and the flu - are spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets and are caused by viruses. So it's not that easy to tell them apart.

The following are possible symptoms of all three viruses:

Cough

Fever

Fatigue

Congestion

Sore Throat

There are some key differences you'll want to be aware of.

When it comes to COVID-19, most people experience mild symptoms, but you are more likely to become seriously ill than with the flu or RSV. Some people might even have no symptoms at all and transmit the virus without getting sick themselves, according to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

With COVID specifically, symptoms usually appear from two to up to 14 days after exposure. Compared to the flu, people who contract COVID-19 may take longer to show symptoms and may be contagious for longer periods of time, according to the CDC.

With the flu, symptoms often come on fast and you may have a fever as high as 103 to 104 degrees.

People usually feel miserable, more so than with other viruses, said Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with the Cleveland Clinic. Those infected with the flu can experience nausea and vomiting, which may be worse than with other viruses.

It's important to note, however, that not everyone who gets the flu will have a fever. Unlike COVID, symptoms emerge much quicker - typically within 1 to 4 days.

RSV, meanwhile, is moderate in most people and the most serious for young children and older adults. While it shares the symptoms of a cough, runny nose and fever, there's a particularly unique one to look out for: wheezing.

Nearly all children contract RSV by the time they turn 2 years old, and most recover on their own, according to the Cleveland Clinic. In some instances, however, it might lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

When it comes to children, you may notice their head bobbing or chest caving in between and under their ribs with each breath, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Symptoms are usually the worst on days 3 through 5 and last about 7 to 14 days, doctors said.

If you're experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms, and aren't sure what you've contracted, is it possible you've gotten two viruses?

It could be the case, but isn't likely.

"We've seen patients that are unfortunate enough to contract COVID-19 and influenza," said Dr. Matt Binnicker, the director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic. "There are patients who have COVID-19 and other viruses as well, that are not infected with influenza. They typically have similar symptoms. Some of the cases have been more severe because they're infected with multiple viruses. It’s not a high occurrence, but it does happen."

If you're feeling sick, it's recommended you reach out to your medical provider, who may order testing to determine what you have contracted.