Couple identified in fatal Downers Grove shooting

An investigation unfolded overnight Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon at a home in Downers Grove off Fairview Avenue and 63rd street.

Downers Grove Police said they were initially called to the home for a report of a man with a gun inside, and neighbors heard gunshots, according to authorities.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Wednesday afternoon police identified the couple as Dongwei Su and Yakun Sui.

Their preliminary investigation indicated the couple got into an argument. They say the husband grabbed a handgun and fatally shot his wife. When police arrived the husband was also dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

They are calling the shooting domestic-related, and though there's no ongoing threat, neighbors are still stunned by the attack.

“It’s nerve-wracking. It’s surreal," said neighbor Leo Conaghan.

Conaghan said he was watching TV Tuesday night when he thought he heard an unusual noise.

"I thought it was the snowplow coming through," he said. "But when my doorbell rang at 11:11 I went to the door and I saw police officers there, which was obviously very nerve-wracking and scary.”

Neighbor Donna Wolf was equally shaken.

“I thought it would be the snowplow but it’s like ‘oh no, a whole bunch of police cars and that’s a whole other matter," she said. "It's disturbing."

Conaghan said the small block with just a few homes is a tight-knit community, although they didn't get a chance to know these neighbors yet as they had just moved in two months ago.

“We’ve always been just five folks just getting along, and coexisting, and looking out for each other and caring for one another," he said.

Downers Grove Mayor Bob Barnett released a statement to NBC 5 News, stating in part:

"The deaths of Dongwei Su and Yakun Sui, are tragic and we pray for the family, neighbors and first responders who have been particularly affected. Anyone experiencing challenges in a relationship should call the Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233."