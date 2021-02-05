Coroner Identifies 9-Year-Old Girl, Father Killed in Lake Villa Murder-Suicide

The Lake County Coroner's office on Friday identified the 9-year-old girl and her father who were found dead Thursday afternoon from a murder-suicide in north suburban Lake Villa.

Adrianna Anderson, 9, was killed by her father, Christopher Anderson, 36, who then took his own life, authorities revealed.

On Thursday afternoon, Adrianna Anderson's mother called police to check the girl after she didn't show up for school, authorities said.

Investigators stated the child's mother and father lived separately, but shared custody. On Wednesday, the mother agreed to let the girl stay with her father overnight. When Adrianna Anderson didn't show up for school, the mother attempted to call the father, police added.

After not being able to get a hold of him, she requested authorities perform a well-being check.

Preliminary autopsy results reveal both Adrianna and Christopher Anderson died from "sharp force trauma," according to a news release from Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Lake Villa Police Department.