Coronavirus Test Samples Stolen From Lab Tech’s Vehicle at Chicago Gas Station

Police are searching for two people who stole COVID-19 test samples Thursday from a lab employee’s car at a South Side gas station.

The 42-year-old woman left work with frozen samples stored in the trunk, and stopped at a gas station shortly before 7 p.m. at 55th and Wells streets, Chicago police said.

As she entered the station, the pair entered and drove off with her car, police said. The vehicle had been left running and unlocked.

The lab employee and a relative went looking for her car and found it after midnight in the 200 block of East 68th Street, police said. She flagged down officers nearby.

The officers approached the car and saw two males run from inside, police said. Neither has been located.

Five frozen test tube samples to be tested for COVID-19 were missing from the trunk of the car, according to a law enforcement source.