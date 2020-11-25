Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest Updates on Daily COVID Numbers, Charts and Statistics

This is the coronavirus tracker you've been looking for: A set of searchable and sortable charts, graphs and maps updated daily by NBC 5 Investigates and Telemundo Chicago Investiga to show metrics for Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin - by city, county, region, state, and even your ZIP code. We're also tracking where the virus is spreading; college campuses' reports of cases throughout the fall semester, and which areas are especially at risk right now.

How We're Doing - At a Glance:

How Coronavirus is Affecting Your Town, Neighborhood, or Zip Code:

Recent Coronavirus Positivity Rates For Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, and Surrounding States:

How Illinois Regions and Chicago-Area Counties Compare on Coronavirus Metrics:

Daily New Coronavirus Cases in Local Counties, Regions, and States:

Current Average New Daily Cases in Our Area:

How Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin Compare With Other States

Current County Positivity Rates:

The Sharp Rise of Coronavirus Cases on College Campuses This Fall:

Where Coronavirus is Currently Most Easily-Spread:

Daily New Coronavirus Deaths in Local Counties, Regions, and States: (Click here to view these bar graphs full-screen.)

Cumulative Coronavirus Cases in Local Counties, Regions, and States

Cumulative Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Local Counties, Regions, and States:

NBC 5 Investigates has analyzed federal and state reports to show which counties in the greater Chicago area have the most beds, both regular and the ICU, per capita, and which have the fewest.