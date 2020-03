NBC 5 wants to help recognize the people keeping the Chicago-area going amid the coronavirus pandemic. Whether they are a health care worker, first responder, transit worker or grocery store cashier, send in a photo of someone (or you) making a difference and we can showcase it on the site and/or on air. On behalf of NBC 5 and our entire community: Thank you for all that you do!

Photos: Photo Gallery: Thank You, First Responders and Other Essential Workers