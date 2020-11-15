Corner Bakery to Offer Free Coffee Through the End of 2020

Coroner Bakery announced stores will offer free coffee without purchase to patrons through the end of the year.

Beginning Monday, any person who walks into the cafe can receive a free coffee of any size, the company said.

Corner Bakery Owner Jay Pandya, who acquired the company in October 2020, said the promotion is "in the spirit of giving."

“In light of the times, I could not think of a better way to welcome customers into our cafes than with a hot cup of coffee on the house,” Pandya said. “It has been a tough year for everyone and if we can be a bright spot in a world full of uncertainty – the complimentary, delicious, hand-roasted cup of coffee you can count on – then I’m all for it.”

The offer is also available online for pickup or delivery by entering the code FREECOFFEE during checkout. When ordering in the cafe, the company said people should simply mention they would like a free cup of coffee.

Corner Bakery reminded there is no purchase, subscription or app download necessary to redeem the offer.

“We know, it sounds too good to be true,” Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Donna Josephso said. “But we assure you that it’s true!"

Corner Bakery said due to the coronavirus pandemic, all employees are required to wear a mask and gloves during their shifts. Social distancing is also enforced in all cafes.