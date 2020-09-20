Tesla

Cops in a Tesla? Western Michigan City Goes Electric for Detectives

A Tesla logo is seen at a Tesla store on April 21, 2020 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.
Photo by Long Wei/VCG via Getty Images

A police department in western Michigan will be solving crimes with a Tesla.

Detectives at the Holland Department of Public Safety will be driving a $49,000 Tesla Model 3 after the city compared it to the Nissan Leaf and the Chevrolet Bolt, which both cost much less.

The cost of the Tesla includes a long-lasting battery pack, enabling the car to travel about 300 miles on a full charge, the Holland Sentinel reported.

Local

Tim Anderson 1 hour ago

Tim Anderson Leaves White Sox Game With Hamstring Cramps

Chicago Bears 2 hours ago

Bears Hold On to Beat Giants at Soldier Field Sunday

The car will mostly be used to drive to crime scenes or conduct interviews, city finance director Tim Vagle said. He said test drives, warranty and resale value put the Model 3 ahead of other electric car options.

“Yes, there’s a higher front end cost on this, but the fuel savings alone is generally pretty significant,” Mayor Nathan Bocks said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Teslaholland department of public safetytesla police officer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us