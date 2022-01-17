Cook County Mass Vaccination Sites to Reopen This Week

In an effort to curb the rise in COVID-19 infections brought on by the current omicron surge, three large mass vaccination sites in Cook County are set to open in the coming days.

County officials closed the remaining mass vaccination sites in July, citing a change in strategy due to a sharp decline in attendance. Instead, health officials implemented a hyperlocal model, organizing clinics at festivals and other community gatherings.

In a news release Monday, Cook County Health announced the reopening of vaccination sites in Des Plaines, Forest Park and Matteson "to provide increased access to vaccinations during this surge."

While appointments will be encouraged, walk-ins will be permitted, health officials said.

All three sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Here are the locations and opening dates:

Tuesday, Jan. 18 - Forest Park - 7630 W. Roosevelt Rd. (Former HOBO location)

Thursday, Jan. 20 - Matteson - 4467 Promenade Way (Former Target)

Saturday, Jan. 22 - Des Plaines - 1155 E. Oakton St. (Former Kmart)

Doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at each site.

Only those 18 years old and above will be able to receive the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, according to current guidance from federal health officials.

Children as young as 5 years old are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, but the minimum age to receive a booster shot is 12 years old.