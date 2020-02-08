Convicted Felon Charged In Shooting of On-Duty Firefighter in Albany Park: Police

A 29-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday evening in connection to a shooting involving an on-duty Chicago firefighter in the Albany Park, Chicago police said.

"Last Sunday the entire city of Chicago was shocked when a Chicago firefighter was shot while trying to put out a car fire," CPD Interim Supt. Charlie Beck said.

Authorities identified Hollis Williams as one of several suspects involved in last Sunday's shooting, which took place just after 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of W. Wilson Ave. A 36-year-old firefighter was responding to a car fire that was apparently targeted to draw a group of individuals out of a building and that's when an exchange of gunfire occurs.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said at a press conference that two unknown offenders set a car on fire and fled the scene. Three men along with a woman, exited the nearby building, and the woman fled the scene in a vehicle, meanwhile two other individuals begin shooting her way and an exchange of gunfire ensued with the firefighter.

The firefighter was ultimately struck in the left leg. He was then taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, according to police.

Williams was arrested on Feb. 6 around 11 p.m., after ramming a sergeant’s car, running over an officer’s foot while trying to flee, according to Deenihan. After a foot chase, the suspect discarded a hangun, which officers later recovered.

Williams is being charged with a total of four felony counts, including unlawful use of weapon by a felon, aggravated battery of a firefighter, aggravated battery of a police officer and aggravated unlawful use of weapon multiple traffic violations.

Three guns were recovered at an apartment located in the building where the offenders came from and officials said two firearms matches the shell casings from the scene.

A person of interest has been arrested and is being interrogated in connection with the shooting of an on-duty Chicago Fireman. Additional details will be available after detectives complete interviews. News desks: please plan for a press conference sometime Sat morning. pic.twitter.com/g4tfSPs6da — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 8, 2020

"It’s very important we recognize the true heroism of our firefighters," Beck said, concluding the press conference.

Authorities are now looking for a second suspect that discharged a firearm and would like to a third person, witness and possible suspect, in for questioning.

Williams is set to appear in bond court on Saturday, officials said.