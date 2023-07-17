Concern grows as Little Village couple, son missing for 6 days

Concern among friends and neighbors is growing after a Little Village couple and their young son remain missing after nearly a week.

According to an alert issued by Chicago Police Sunday, Pedro Morales, 67, Justina Rodriguez, 51, along with son Caleb, 6, were last seen July 11 in the 2200 S Kedzie Avenue.

Many of the family's personal belongings, including cell phones and clothing, were left behind, friends say.

"This is very strange, the fact that this family just vanished out of nowhere," said Little Village Community Council Organizer Kristian Armendariz, during a weekend gathering in support of the couple. "They have a business. They have an Herbalife nutrition club here. The neighbors are worried, the community residents are worried, their clients are worried."

Anyone with information about the family is asked to contact detectives at 312-746-8251.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.