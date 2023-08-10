Company issues alert for organic green kiwifruit over Listeria concerns

A company has issued a safety alert after government testing raised concerns about Listeria-contaminated organic green kiwifruit that was sold in retailers across the U.S., including in Illinois and Indiana.

According to a press release from David Oppenheimer and Company, the affected product was sold under the company name Zespri between June 14 and July 7 of this year.

The kiwifruit, grown in New Zealand, was recalled after government sampling revealed Listeria monocytogenes, according to the release.

The fruit was clamshells at locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin. Retailers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia also sold the affected fruit.

The UPC code on the packaging is 8 18849 02009 3. Packaging also contained a sticker with the bar code 9400 9552.

Customers are urged not to consume the product and to discard it. Questions can be directed to the company at 866-698-2580.