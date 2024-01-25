Community groups slam proposed underground development on Chicago's Southeast Side

Community groups on Chicago's Southeast Side are speaking out against a massive proposal that would turn a plot of land that was once a steel mill into a subterranean warehouse development.

The "Invert Project," backed by concrete giant Ozinga, could be used for vertical farming and warehousing to specialty storage near the intersection of East 111th Street and South Buffalo Avenue in the city's East Side neighborhood.

The project would take approximately 13 years to complete, with everything located several hundred feet underground.

For some nearby residents, the thought of the project's arrival makes them uneasy at best.

Community organizer Samuel Corona, who grew up in the area, said he's determined to keep the development out.

“Our lives are on the line and our kids’ lives are on the line,” he said. “Why does our community have to sacrifice our health, our land and our families for a few jobs? We've had enough of that. My kids life are too important for me not to fight it.”

The project would require mining, which is banned in the city. They say it could be one of the most dangerous projects ever proposed for the Southeast Side.

This week, 10th Ward Ald. Peter Chico filed an ordinance that would amend a city zoning law, potentially allowing an exemption for mining at the proposed project. It’s now in a joint committee.

”No applications have been filed with the city. I have to look at opportunities when it comes to jobs and investment of millions of dollars…I won’t do anything without support of my community," Chico said to NBC Chicago over the phone.

Ozinga and The Invert project did not respond to our numerous calls and emails.