Community Garden Area ‘Attacked' in Aurora as Organizer Vows to Rebuild

A community garden that includes a fence and shed painted in support of the LGBTQ community was damaged Wednesday night in Aurora, and on Thursday, the garden organizer told NBC 5 she thinks the incident was intentional.

Ellie Esparza, who donated her time and money to build the garden near North Union and Claim streets, said a security camera recorded video of someone driving a truck into the shed two times before it was knocked over.

Esparza said someone knocked over the garden’s fence several days ago in what she originally thought was a hit-and-run accident.

“Now that the shed has been attacked, I think that they’re related and has to do with the fact that this garden is in resistance to the hate for the LGBTQ community,” Esparza said.

The Aurora Police Department said it is investigating the incident and that it has not ruled out a possible hate crime.

Esparza said the garden will be rebuilt stronger and bigger.