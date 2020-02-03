Community Frustrated by Abrupt Change in Leadership at Lincoln Park High School

Parents and students expressed frustration Monday at the recent abrupt change in leadership and the suspension of the varsity boy's basketball season at Chicago's Lincoln Park High School.

Interim Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield were removed from their positions amidst a serious misconduct investigation involving the athletic programs, Chicago Public Schools officials said in a letter to parents.

Boys Basketball Coach Donovan Robinson and Dean John Johnson were also reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

CPS officials offered details about the allegations, the investigation and leadership transition at a community meeting Monday night.

According to CPS, on Jan. 2, the Office of Student Protections and Title IX received a report of misconduct involving students on an unauthorized boys' basketball trip. Investigators found "serious policy violations" and "failure to follow proper protocol" by adults, and subsequently removed employees from their positions.

In the following weeks, the district received reports of alleged sexual misconduct, student-on-student retaliation and "systemic school-wide issues" regarding misconduct and sports violations, according to the district. CPS cited the severity of the allegations and the adverse culture in suspending the boys' basketball team's season.

In protest of the school's decision, students took part in a walk-out Monday with some holding signs that read "Let them play" and "hear us roar." Community members also started a petition asking CPS to reconsider their decision. As of Monday morning, the petition had more than 1,500 signatures.

CPS officials have planned both a safety and security audit and a separate audit to assess the school's compliance in several areas including reporting of child abuse, non-discrimination and retaliation policies. No contact directives have been issued to the individuals involved, and safety plans have been created for impacted students, CPS leaders said.