Common, Grant Park Orchestra among headlining acts for Millennium Park's free 20th anniversary celebration

Though it may feel like a long-standing icon of Chicago, the majestic lakefront Millennium Park turns just 20 years old in 2024, and the city has big plans for a summertime celebration.

To commemorate the anniversary, longtime Chicago rapper Common and the Grant Park Orchestra will headline the first round of special programming for the free celebration, scheduled for July 18-21, 2024.

The festival's dates are just over 20 years to the date after Millennium Park first opened to the public on July 16, 2004.

While Common's performance alongside the Grant Park Orchestra is slated for Saturday, July 20, there will be plenty more to take in and experience during the four-day event.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The event kicks off on Thursday, July 18 with the ¡Súbelo! festival to be headlined by Fruko y Sus Tesos, a popular Latin music group hailing from Colombia. The ¡Súbelo! festival is described as "an evening of musical tapestry woven together by many different aspects of Latine culture."

Though the Grant Park Orchestra is already taking the stage with Common on Saturday, they'll also have their own performance on Friday, treating guests to "Star Wars and More: The Music of John Williams." In addition to recognizable tunes from Star Wars, attendees can expect to hear favorites from "Harry Potter," "Jurassic Park" and more.

Sunday will feature "The S&S Chicago Experience," a diverse showing of house music curated by Steve “Silk” Hurley and Shannon “Skip” Says from 4-7 p.m.

The entire festival is free, including tickets to the Common and Grant Park Orchestra performance, though reservations will be required for that show.

More information on the event will be listed here as the date grows closer, including when reservations for the Common and Grant Park Orchestra will be available.