ComEd Announces Severe Weather Preparations Ahead of Potential Thunderstorms, Hail on Friday

ComEd has announced that preparations are being made ahead of Friday's potential severe weather, with the risk of strong thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes present tomorrow.

With wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour forecasted in some areas, many customers are at risk for a power outage.

According to ComEd, in the event of power outages, power will be restored to critical infrastructure such as hospitals, police and fire stations and nursing homes first, followed by repairs that will restore power to the greatest amount of customers.

ComEd advises customers take the following precautions in the event of a power outage:

If a downed power line is spotted, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is extremely dangerous and energized.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment, and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous.

Customers can also text OUT to 26633 to report an outage and receive restoration information.

This interactive outage map shows how many customers are without power in ComEd's service area at a given time.