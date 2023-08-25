There's only one week left to find your fur-ever pet in this year's Clear the Shelters event.

NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago's Clear the Shelters event runs throughout the month of August.

The month-long program is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family, as many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for various reasons. The influx of numbers can result in euthanization due to the lack of space in the shelters, so help us save pet lives this summer.

Many shelters participating in the campaign are offering cost-effective ways to adopt by waiving some of their fees. Stick around to see where you can start your search for a new pet.

What to know About Clear the Shelters 2023

This year’s NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago, and NBC Sports Chicago’s Clear the Shelters runs throughout the month of August.

What is Clear the Shelters?

Clear the Shelters is an annual campaign to save shelter animals across the country. Since the event started in 2015, over 860,000 pets have found their forever homes. This year’s goal is to surpass the one million pets adopted mark. For more information on the 2023 Clear the Shelters event, click here.

How do I adopt a pet during Clear the Shelters?

Each shelter is different. Look at the list below and click on it to visit the individual sites and follow their adoption process.

When is 2023 Clear the Shelters?

• All month long, Aug. 1 – Aug. 31

• Please check with your local shelter for their hours of operation and adoption procedures

Full list of shelters participating in the Chicago area

4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever

29W150 Roosevelt Rd, West Chicago, IL 60185

(630) 293-8772

Animal Care League

1011 Garfield St, Oak Park, IL 60304

(708) 848-8155

Animal Protective League of Springfield and Sangamon County

1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702

(217) 544-7387

Animals Deserving of Proper Treatment

420 Industrial Dr, Naperville, IL 60563

(630) 355-2299

Azrael’s Place NFP

PO Box 162, Lyons, IL 60534

(708) 407-9053

Border Tails Rescue

2975 N Milwaukee Ave, Northbrook, IL 60062

(847) 813-5774

Catnap from the Heart

1101 Beach Avenue, La Grange Park, IL 60526

(708) 352-3914

Cattails Feline Rescue

116 Fox Run Ct, Le Roy, IL 61752

(309) 532-7169

Champaign Area Trap, Spay, Neuter

1713 South State Suite 4, Champaign, IL 61820

(217) 689-0770

Chicago Animal Care and Control

2741 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60608

(312) 747-1406

Chicagoland Animal Rescue NFP

1550 Butterfield Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515

info@chicagolandanimalrescue.org

Community Animal Rescue Effort, Inc. (C.A.R.E.)

4927 Main St, Skokie, IL 60077

(847) 705-2653

Cooties Rescued Cuties Steger IL

3100 Hopkins Street, Steger, IL 60475

(708) 250-7117

Glory Bound Rescue Ranch

1404 Busse Road, Marengo, IL 60152

815-388-2594

Greater Chicago Cage Bird Society Rescue

317 South Ardmore, Villa Park, IL 60181

(630) 640-4924

Healing Hearts Hooves and Paws Rescue

1216 N Ridge Rd, McHenry, IL 60050

(815) 900-0430

Heartland Animal Shelter

586 Palwaukee Dr, Wheeling, IL 60090

(847) 296-6400

Hooved Animal Humane Society

10804 McConnell Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098

(815) 337-5563

Humane Indiana

421 45th Street, Munster, IN 46321

(219) 922-3811

Humane Society of Hobart

2054 E State Rd 130, Hobart, IN 46342

(219) 942-0103

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

4700 S County Road G, Janesville, WI 53548

(608) 752-5622

It's a Pittie Rescue

PO Box 383, Peotone, IL 60468

(708) 792-3311

Kankakee County Animal Control

1270 Stanford Dr, Kankakee, IL 60901

(815) 937-2949

Kendall County Animal Control

802 W. John St, Yorkville, IL 60560

(630) 553-9256

Kitties For Keeps

PO Box 285, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415

(708) 887-8337

Lakeshore PAWS

4611 Evans Avenue, Valparaiso, IN 46385

(219) 476-7297

McHenry County Animal Control

100 N Virginia Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

(815) 459-6222

Michiana Humane Society

722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, IN 46360

(219) 872-4499

Nikki’s Ferals

5758 S Sacramento Ave, Chicago, IL 60629

(773) 559-6738

Orphans of the Storm

2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015

(847) 945-0235

Paws and Affect Animal Rescue

404 Fritzsche Rd, Lakemoor, IL 60051

(847) 875-9254

Paws and Claws Chicago Rescue

829 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202

(773) 402-9838

PAWS Chicago

1997 N Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60614

(773) 935-7297

Peoria County Animal Protection Services

2600 NE Perry Ave, Peoria, IL 61603

(309) 672-2440

Pet Profile Rescue

13601 Longview Drive, Homer Glen, IL 60491

(630) 219-9703

Rover Rescue of Illinois

PO Box 4074, Kane, IL 60507

(630) 897-7454

South Suburban Humane Society Homewood Adoption Center

2207 W 183rd St, Homewood, IL 60430

(708) 960-3240

St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines

525 W Roosevelt Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187

(847) 773-7639

Tails Humane Society

2250 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb, IL 60115

(815) 758-2457

The Anti-Cruelty Society

157 W. Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 644-8338

Treasured Friends Animal Rescue

711 US Hwy 41, Schererville, IN 46375

219-381-8562

Winnebago County Animal Services

4517 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61103

(815) 319-4100

Wright Way Rescue

5915 Lincoln Ave, Morton Grove, IL 60053

(847) 728-5434