CJ McCollum, Jay Williams React to Patrick Beverley Wanting Lakers Ring

NBA players react to Patrick Beverley wanting Lakers ring

Patrick Beverley and the Chicago Bulls were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Miami Heat during the play-in tournament.

But Beverley and Russell Westbrook, former teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers before they were each traded before the deadline, haven't forgotten where they played the majority of the season.

And each of them is on the lookout for hardware if the Lakers win the NBA Finals.

"Russell goes, 'Hey Pat, Lakers win I want my ring.' I ain't gon' lie, Russ, we gonna be suited and booted boy I'm gonna be right there waiting on that ring," Beverley said on his podcast.

On ESPN's Get Up, New Orleans Pelicans' guard CJ McCollum and former Chicago Bull Jay Williams discussed the topic of who is deserving of a ring.

"It's up the franchise," McCollum started, hesitating before answering.

"If I was the owner of the Lakers, and I saw what Pat Bev gave this team, I would give them both rings," Williams said. "I think they were a part of the DNA of this franchise that helped get them to this point."

"They played over half the season," McCollum said. "Rings are earned."

Patrick Beverley said him and Russell Westbrook want rings if the Lakers win 👀 @CJMcCollum and @RealJayWilliams discuss if they should get one 💍 pic.twitter.com/iRCZCqeFIH — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 4, 2023

There are no rules in the NBA that dictate if past members of a team get championship rings. The people who earn physical rings from a championship team are entirely up to the discretion of the organization.

Take the Anderson Varejao case for example. In 2016, Varejao played 31 games with the Clevland Cavaliers to start the season. The Cavs cut him during the season and he signed with the Golden State Warriors, who he played 33 games for during the regular season. Both teams made the NBA Finals that season, giving reason for Varejao to earn a ring from whoever won.

Beverley played and started in 45 games with the Lakers this season. He averaged nearly 27 minutes per contest, notching 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Westbrook, on the other hand, played 52 games for the Lakers and started three of them. He played 29 minutes per game and averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

At the trade deadline, both Beverley and Westbrook were traded and similarly bought out by the teams who traded for them. Beverley was traded to the Magic, earned a buyout, and signed with the Chicago Bulls. Westbrook was traded to the Jazz, bought out, and signed with the Clippers.

