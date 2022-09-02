City of Wheaton Reports Large Police Presence, Officials Ask Residents to ‘Stay Indoors'

Police in a western Chicago suburb are directing some residents to "stay indoors" while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says.

According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was reported in the area of Chase and Illinois Streets. The city says the presence is due to a "barricaded subject," and that "there is no known threat to the public."

"While there is no threat to the public, Wheaton Police are asking residents in the immediate area (within one block) to stay indoors until all clear is given," the City of Wheaton tweeted.

Several social media posts responding to the message indicated that residents in the general vicinity were also asked to remain indoors.

"Hope all gets clear safely, but I'm 10 miles away and am told to stay indoors," one response said.

"I'm in Naperville and told the same," said another.

Wheaton, about 25 miles west of Chicago, is surrounded by several large suburbs, including Glen Ellyn, Oak Brook and Naperville.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available