City Council to Vote on $2.9M Settlement for Anjanette Young Over Botched CPD Raid

Chicago's City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a $2.9 million settlement for Anjanette Young, who became the victim of a botched police raid on her home in 2019.

The settlement unanimously passed the council's Finance Committee earlier this week, according to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"We all saw that horrific video, we all saw the way in which she was treated," Lightfoot said. "And I made extensive comments about it from the time that I saw it and into the early part of this year. I think it's a good thing that this matter's resolved, obviously assuming City Council approval. This will provide her, I think, with a substantial amount of resources."

Lightfoot added the city needs to "heal from this and move forward."

Young's attorney said she is "looking forward to closing this painful chapter of her life."

"No amount of money could erase what Ms. Young has suffered," Saulter Law P.C. said in a statement. "No amount of money could provide Ms. Young with what she truly wants—which is to never have been placed in this situation in the first place."

Young’s home was raided on Feb. 21, 2019, with Chicago police officers breaking down her door while executing a search warrant for a person at the address who was allegedly in possession of a weapon and drugs.

Young, who was naked at the time, is shown on body camera footage repeatedly telling officers that they are at the wrong house, and finally officers allowed her to put her clothes on and left the home.

Settlement talks between Young and the city broke down earlier this year, with her lawyers alleging that the city gave Young a “take it or leave it” offer and threatened to file motions to dismiss her civil lawsuit against the department and the city.

Lawyers representing the city said at the time that they would prefer to settle the case, but that they will go to court if necessary.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown last month recommended a sergeant involved in the raid be fired.

According to documents released by Chicago police, Sgt. Alex Wolinski is accused of violating at least eight different rules in connection with the wrongful raid, including approving the execution of the search warrant without adhering to the department’s “Knock and Announce Rule."

Aside from the lawsuit, Young has urged city and police officials to make significant changes to the execution of search warrants, including a push to ban so-called “no-knock warrants.”