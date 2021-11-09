Sergeant Involved in Anjanette Young Raid Should be Fired, Chicago Police Supt. Says

What to Know Chicago police wrongfully raided Anjanette Young's home in Feb. 2019

During the raid, Young was left handcuffed and naked for an extended period of time

Young has since filed a lawsuit against the city and police department

A Chicago police sergeant involved in the wrongful Feb. 2019 raid on the home of Anjanette Young is facing dismissal from the department after Supt. David Brown recommended his firing on Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to documents released by Chicago police, Sgt. Alex Wolinski is accused of violating at least eight different rules in connection with the wrongful raid, which was captured on body camera footage and sparked controversy around the country.

“Based on the foregoing charges and specifications, the Superintendent recommends that Sergeant Alex Wolinski be discharged from the Chicago Police Department,” Brown says in the release.

Wolinski is accused of numerous infractions, including approving the execution of the search warrant without adhering to the department’s “Knock and Announce Rule,” according to documents released Tuesday.

The sergeant is also accused of failing to intervene in the “disrespectful treatment of Anjanette Young,” and is charged with waiting at least 15 minutes to present Young with a copy of the search warrant.

Wolinski is also charged with failing to contact a SWAT team supervisor before the warrant was executed, and he is also accused of “allowing and/or permitting” officers to detain and handcuff Young while she was naked in the apartment.

He also allegedly allowed officers to keep her in handcuffs even after it was established that officers were at the wrong residence, and also refused at least one officer’s requests to take off her handcuffs during the aftermath of the raid.

Activists and community leaders are calling for change after new body camera footage and emails were released that prove Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot knew about a botched police raid at Anjanette Young’s home. NBC 5’s Chris Hush reports

Wolinski will appear before the Chicago Police Board later this year on the charges, according to officials.

Young’s home was raided on Feb. 21, 2019, with Chicago police officers breaking down her door while executing a search warrant for a person at the address who was allegedly in possession of a weapon and drugs.

Young is shown on body camera footage repeatedly telling officers that they are at the wrong house, and finally officers allowed her to put her clothes on and left the home.

Settlement talks between Young and the city broke down earlier this year, with her lawyers alleging that the city gave Young a “take it or leave it” offer and threatened to file motions to dismiss her civil lawsuit against the department and the city.

Lawyers representing the city say that they would prefer to settle the case, but that they will go to court if necessary.

Aside from the lawsuit, Young has urged city and police officials to make significant changes to the execution of search warrants, including a push to ban so-called “no-knock warrants.”