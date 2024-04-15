City Council committee approves $70M more in funding for migrant housing

The Chicago City Council's Budget Committee approved an additional $70 million in funding for the city's programs addressing the ongoing sheltering of asylum seekers, with a full council vote expected in coming days.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson had originally expressed skepticism about the additional funds, but later changed course amid discussions with county and state officials.

In February, Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited Chicago City Hall and sat down with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Johnson to find a dollar amount to care for migrants through the 2024 fiscal year.

Pritzker asked the Illinois General Assembly to approve $182 million from the state. Preckwinkle and Johnson, meanwhile, agreed to split the rest — $70 million each.

However, a week later, Johnson distanced himself from the deal, saying “I’m not aware” when he was asked repeatedly by reporters on Feb. 15.

The city has spent nearly 30% of the $1.9 billion share of federal funds, according to multiple published reports.

Ald. Bill Conway, who represents the 34th Ward, had earlier tried to propose an ordinance demanding oversight of how the COVID funds were spent, but he noted “that proposal was derailed to the Rules Committee.”

Conway said he has plenty of questions about the $70 million proposal.

Johnson's office did not respond to repeated questions about funding for the migrant crisis.