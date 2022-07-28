Citadel CEO Ken Griffin Lists Chicago Penthouses for Sale

In June, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin announced the hedge fund's plans to relocate its headquarters from Chicago to Miami, and the billionaire is making his latest move in the development.

Griffin recently listed two of his Chicago properties on the market. Both are full-floor penthouse units situated on the upper levels of Park Tower on North Michigan Avenue.

The 8,000-square-feet penthouse on the 66th floor has an asking price of $13.25 million, which is lower than the $15 million Griffin initially paid to acquire the five-bedroom and six-bathroom property in 2012.

Floor 67 of the building is also in the market for a new owner. Across 9,250 square feet, the condominium has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Security features — such as facial recognition technology, a lockdown mode and a private elevator foyer — are some of its amenities, according to its listing.

While Griffin has started to list his personal properties, Citadel's move is expected to take several years. The firms have more than 1,000 employees in Chicago and while some are expected to remain, how many is unknown.