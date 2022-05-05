Cinco de Mayo 2022: Food Discounts and Specials in the Chicago Area

Looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the Chicago area?

A number of businesses are offering deals and discounts to commemorate the annual holiday rooted in Mexican culture and pride.

Although the holiday celebrates Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, the holiday has grown in the United States tremendously.

Here are some businesses running deals for the holiday:

Chipotle

Chipotle is offering free delivery on digital orders of $10 or more with promo code "DELIVER" through Friday.

Old Town Pour House

With three locations, Old Town Pour House is spreading Cinco de Mayo cheer throughout Illinois. The restaurant is holding an event with a food and drink package, Mexican bingo and music for those who purchase a ticket, which can be found here.

Additional promotions running include $4 off tacos and discounted prices on certain drinks.

Spunky Dunkers

The donut shop in Palatine is adding a twist to its made-from-scratch treats with a limited edition taco donut.

Hopsmith Tavern Taco Alley

Sitting in the Near North Side neighborhood, the burger and taco tavern is giving away a voucher for a free order of tacos with a purchase of one Thursday. The eatery also is adding a bonus offer, as it will hand out free tacos from 11 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Truman's Tap and Grille

The tavern is offering deals on meals and drinks. Diners can order a skirt steak taco dinner with three tacos, rice, beans and salsa roja for $13. Tecate cans will be available for $3, too.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is offering a members-only deal for the rest of the week. Customers can recieve $3 off a delivery meal through DashPass, Uber One, Postmates Unlimited or Grubhub+.

Chili's

Participating locations are holding $5 drink specials Thursday.

Qdoba

Qdoba doesn't appear to have any special discounts for the fifth of May this year, but there's one perk you can still take advantage of: free guacamole and creamy queso.

7-Eleven

Rewards members can buy three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for $4 through May 24.