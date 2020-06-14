Brookfield Zoo

Cicadas Make a High-Protein Snack for Brookfield Zoo Animals

Several animals at Brookfield Zoo are enjoying Illinois' newly emerged cicadas as a nutritious snack

Lynette Kleisner

The early emergence of cicadas in Illinois provided animals at the Brookfield Zoo a rare treat.

Officials at the zoo west of Chicago said the red-eyed cicadas make for a nutritious snack that’s high in protein and low in fat.

Animal care staff this week provided cicadas to white-throated monitor lizards, meerkats, golden-lion tamarins and the owl-like tawny frogmouth. Sloth bears also got a share, frozen in ice.

Local

class of 2020 2 hours ago

Chicago’s Graduating Seniors React to Star-Studded Citywide Virtual Ceremony

COPA 3 hours ago

COPA Investigating Incident Involving Employee Who Discharged Weapon

Brookfield Zoo officials say some of the animals were shy about approaching the cicadas and watched the insects before eating them.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Brookfield Zoocicadas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us