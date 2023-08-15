Christkindlmarket announces opening dates for Chicago, Aurora locations

It may be more than 100 days until Christmas, but Chicago’s iconic Christkindlmarket has revealed its opening date for the 2023 holiday season.

The market, with locations in Aurora, Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville, has become a winter staple for Chicago residents and visitors, and we are just three months away from its opening.

According to officials, the Christkindlmarket will celebrate its opening on Nov. 17, and will remain open through Dec. 24.

The original location at Chicago’s Daley plaza will feature more than 50 vendors, and will host a slew of different food, beverage and craft vendors, including new partner Erdinger, according to a press release.

The Wrigleyville location will return to the area next door to Wrigley Field, and will feature more than 40 vendors. It will also coincide with the Winterland at Gallagher Way event, with an ice skating rink and other unique events within the walls of the famed ballpark.

Finally, the Aurora location at RiverEdge Park will be open Thursdays through Sundays beginning on Nov. 17, with expanded hours as the holiday season moves along.

More than 50 vendors will be present as the festival expands its footprint in the suburban community, according to officials.

More information can be found on the Christkindlmarket site.