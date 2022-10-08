Chinatown Residents Push for Heightened Police Presence After Recent Rash of Crimes

Community leaders in Chicago's Chinatown community gathered to take a stand against violence Saturday, saying residents fear for their lives after a carjacking and home invasion in recent days.

In one instance, a resident was pistol-whipped by a carjacker who took his vehicle as well as personal belongings. In a separate incident, a homeowner shot a burglar who had entered his home Monday in the 300 block of West 24th Place, Chicago police said. The homeowner who opened fire had a Concealed Carry License.

At a weekend rally, community activist Dr. Kim Tee spoke on behalf of residents who he explained are afraid of going on about their daily business, worried that they'll become victims too.

"The residents, the business owners, they are fearful for their life," Tee said. "I mean, why should we be fear for our life? We should not need to."

As is the case with other Chicago neighborhoods, residents in Chinatown are asking police to increase their presence in the area. Many are also calling for tougher penalties to keep violent offenders behind bars.

"What I believe, justice should be colorblind," said resident Allen Pan. "No one is above the law."

"We want justice, we want to have penalties for those people who commit crimes and kill people," added Dr. Hong Liu, executive director of the Midwest Asian Health Association.

The group of community members, who attend their police beat meeting each month, are encouraging others to join them in their fight against violence.

"We want safety. We want to fight against the crime. We want a peaceful Chinatown," stated one resident.