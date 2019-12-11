Chilling Video Shows Moments Leading to Murder of UIC Student

New videos released Wednesday shows the chilling moments leading up to the murder of 19-year-old UIC student Ruth George.

The videos, released by police at the University of Illinois-Chicago, shows the chain of events that ultimately led to George’s death inside of a campus parking garage on the morning of Nov. 23.

According to authorities, George was sexually assaulted and strangled to death inside of her vehicle in the garage, and using the surveillance footage, police arrested Donald Thurman and charged him in George’s death.

In one video, a man, identified by authorities as Thurman, exits a train and leaving the Blue Line Halsted stop at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Investigators say that as Thurman exited the train station, George exited a rideshare vehicle with one of her friends, just down the street from the suspect.

Another video, taken a few minutes later, shows George walking across Halsted toward her car inside of a campus parking garage.

Within seconds, police say the same camera captured the suspect, wearing a white coat and backpack, follow George into the parking garage.

UIC police say that Thurman later confessed to strangling George inside of her car in the parking garage, and also confessed to sexually assaulting her.

He now faces first degree murder and sexual assault charges, and is currently being held without bond.